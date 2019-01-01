Paul-Jose M'Poku sees first career red as nine-man Standard Liege hold Royal Excel Mouscron

The DR Congo international was sent off for the first time ever as the Reds picked a point at Stade Le Canonnier

Paul-Jose M’Poku was shown a straight red card as Standard Liege held hosts Royal Excel Mouscron to a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Belgian topflight fixture.

The winger, who played a key role in the Reds’ 3-0 defeat of Rebecq in Wednesday’s Belgian Cup game, was given the marching orders by referee Jan Boterberg in the 48th minute for a serious foul play.

Mouscron were heading coasting home to victory after Stipe Perica’s brace cancelled out Renaud Emond’s six minute opener, but substitute Maxime Lestienne ensured honours were shared, few second after Michel Preud'homme’s side got reduced to nine men following Joachim Carcela-Gonzalez’ dismissal.

M’Poku has featured in 16 Belgian First Division clashes so far with three games to his credit. He will miss their next clash against .

However, he will be on parade when visit Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Thursday’s tie.

Sitting as the third best team in Group F, the Belgians must defeat the Gunners to earn a place in the competition’s next round.