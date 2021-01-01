Paul Gascoigne on I'm a Celebrity Italy: Full details & how to watch

The former England footballer is set to return to your television screen, but not on a football pitch - as he is set to start on I'm a Celebrity Italy

Paul Gascoigne has had quite a life both on and off the pitch, and he is about to add being a contestant on 'I'm a Celebrity' Italy to his portfolio.

Here's what you need to know about Gascoigne's upcoming appearance on the television series and more.

What is happening?

Former England international and sports personality Gascoigne is now set to head into the Italian version of 'I'm a Celebrity' - titled 'Isola dei Famosi' (Island of the Famous) - as part of his next career move.

The show is not related or affiliated to the UK version, which has overseen its fair share of football industry contestants such as Harry Redknapp and Rebekah Vardy, but the format is basically the same - celebrities will take part in a survival game show in the jungle.

Gascoigne will now add 'I'm a Celebrity Italy' as part of his very vibrant resume, as he eyes the ultimate prize.

Gascoigne said about his participation: "I think I will either be out in 24 hours or win it.

"What is really going to scare me is the snakes. Anything else I can put up with - lack of food, the trials, but what I’m really scared of is the snakes.

The ex-midfielder, who has struggled with alcoholism throughout his career, has admitted that the two-month experience "won't be easy".

The former footballer has a dedicated following in Italy due, in large part, to his career at Lazio and his legacy at Italia 90 with the England team.

When will the series air?

The series is slated to be aired later in the year, with filming beginning on March 11. The show will run for two months.

The competition will be filmed in Honduras, and Gascoigne will be joined by the likes of Miss Italy Carolina Stramare, Daniela Martani, Angela Melillo and Elettra Lamborghini as contents.

Gascoigne has been admitted permission to leave the UK because his trip is related to work and will be required to quarantine upon arrival on the island.

How can I watch I'm a Celebrity Italy?

I'm a Celebrity Italy will be available to watch on Italian channel Canale 5.