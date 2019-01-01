Paul Aigbogun: Nigeria U20 will not underestimate any team at Fifa World Cup

The Flying Eagles will begin their charge for glory in the global youth tournament in Poland on Friday

U20 coach Paul Aigbogun has promised that his side will not underrate any team at the on-going Fifa U20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group D rivals , and USA for a chance to reach the knock-out stages of the competition.

The 2005 runners-up kick-off their campaign in the age-grade tournament against at the Tychy Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the encounter, Aigbogun has spoken of his side’s intention to hit the ground running by claiming the three points in their opener.

"We are here to do our best and to make Nigeria proud,” Aigbogun told media.

“No team is a small team anymore and Qatar are not any different. We want to do our best and come out of the group.

“Our immediate aim is to win our first game and take it up from there.

“We have a few lads in the team that are new because we made a few changes to the team that played the African qualifiers. These players will hopefully add quality to the team."

Nigeria have never won the U20 World Cup, with their best outings being the 1989 and 2005 editions, where they finished as runners-up behind and , respectively.