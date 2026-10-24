'He’s a very intelligent player' - Former La Masia coach Pau Moral backs Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart to handle Real Madrid's Yan Diomande in El Clasico

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Former Barcelona youth coach Pau Moral believes breakout defender Xavi Espart possesses the tactical awareness required to keep Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande quiet in Sunday's La Liga clash. The versatile youngster enters the first El Clasico of the campaign in fine form after netting his maiden Champions League goal against PSG in midweek.

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Academy mentor trusts versatile defender

Moral has tipped his former academy charge to excel against Los Blancos' teenage attacker at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25. Having impressed at both left-back and right-back this season, Espart is set to retain his starting berth on the right flank while Joao Cancelo covers the opposite side. However, his ex-mentor cautioned supporters not to expect perfection from the developing prospect.

Injury crisis forces defensive reshuffle

Hansi Flick's reigning champions are turning to the youngster because Jules Kounde is a major doubt with an ankle sprain, while Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Roony Bardghji and Dani Olmo - ruled out for a month after suffering an adductor injury in Paris - are all sidelined.

Opposite number Jose Mourinho is also missing suspended talisman Vinicius Junior alongside injured duo Rodrygo and Raul Asencio, meaning Diomande should start on the wing while Federico Valverde deputises at right-back and Bernardo Silva moves inside.

Speaking to Cadena SER ahead of the game, Moral backed Espart to cope with the challenge: "I don't think he'll have any trouble defending against Diomande; he's a very intelligent player. We also have to be prepared for him to make mistakes someday. It's not normal for these La Masia lads to never make a single error."

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Relentless graft fuels senior breakthrough

Reflecting on the youngster's rise through the youth ranks alongside fellow graduate Pau Cubarsi, Moral added: "He's a kid who's had to work incredibly hard; he was a dark horse. He wasn't like Gavi or Lamine Yamal, who were practically stars from a young age, but he's worked extremely hard for it.

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"He personally influenced me as a coach. Sometimes we've had very good players, but without a connection. On the other hand, with players like Cubarsi or Espart, you feel very proud. The goal of everyone at La Masia is precisely for the youngsters to reach the first team.

"He's always defended well, even though he was short at La Masia, he already did very well. Now he plays exactly the same as he did six or seven years ago, but against players of a higher calibre.

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"I'm sold. Espart has great stats, and although he plays very well at full-back, he's really most comfortable in midfield."

Title race hinges on Sunday

Barcelona welcome their arch-rivals to Catalonia sitting top of the table after winning all nine of their opening league fixtures in the 2026-27 campaign. Victory on Sunday would move Flick's side nine points clear of third-placed Madrid, who currently trail the leaders by six points in Mourinho's second spell in charge. Conversely, an away triumph for the depleted visitors would blow the early title race wide open.