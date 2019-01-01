African All Stars

Patson Daka: Zambia star writes Champions League history

The 21-year-old forward has become the first player from his country to score in Europe’s elite club competition
Patson Daka has become the first Zambian to score in the Uefa Champions League with his strike against KRC Genk.

The forward had gone four games in the competition without a goal, but against the Smurfs, he broke the jinx to put his team in front.

With the first-half looking to be heading for a 0-0 draw, Daka poked home from a rebound from Gaetan Coucke’s save off Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Zambian to score in the Champions League.

On the stroke of half-time, Die Mozartstadter doubled their lead courtesy of Takumi Minamino’s strike.

Victory for the Austrians at the Luminus Arena will boost their chance of progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Daka was shortlisted for 2019 Caf Awards in the Youth Player of the Year category alongside Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Achraf Hakimi.

 

