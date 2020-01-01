Pass-master Rodri smashes Premier League record with dominant performance against West Ham

The Spanish midfielder controlled the midfield and made history in the process

Rodri put forth what was likely his best performance in a shirt as the Spanish midfielder controlled play while smashing a Premier League record.

The Spanish midfielder was the maestro in the centre of the park as Manchester City toppled West Ham en route to a 2-0 victory.

Rodri provided the first goal of the game, tapping home a Kevin De Bruyne cross to give the hosts the lead at the Etihad.

City doubled that lead in the 62nd minute with De Bruyne firing to all but seal the three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

While it was De Bruyne that provided an assist to go with his goal, Rodri was the midfield star on the day as he dictated play with his passing.

Rodri attempted a total of 188 passes on the day while completing 178 of them, with both of those marks being Premier League records since detailed collection began in 2003-04.

In fact, Rodri outpassed the entire West Ham team, as David Moyes side completed just 169 passes in their defeat.

While the Manchester City midfield stole the show, there was also a record set by a member of defence.

Aymeric Laporte made his long-awaited return in Manchester City's prior match against , a 1-0 win, as he made his first appearance since suffering an injury in August.

With Wednesday's victory, Laporte has now won a record 43 of his first 50 Premier League games since joining Manchester City in January 2018.

The Frenchman's win tally saw him overtake the record previously jointly-held by Ederson, Arjen Robben and Didier Drogba, each of whom won 42 of their first 50 matches in the Premier League.

Manchester City remain second in the Premier League with Wednesday's triumph, as Guardiola's side sit four points ahed of third-place .

The Foxes are set to play host to Manchester City this weekend in a battle that could go a long way towards determining second and third place, although a potential UEFA ban could make any top-four spot void for Manchester City.

After that, City's focus will turn towards this year's with the reigning Premier League champions set to visit .