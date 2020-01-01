Partey celebrates Atletico Madrid icon Torres on birthday

The Ghanaian midfielder took time to send well wishes to the retired Spaniard who turned 36

Thomas Partey has taken to social media to send his felicitations to former striker Fernando Torres who turned 36 on Friday.

The Spaniard had a career that spanned 18 years, playing for five different clubs, scoring 134 goals in 422 appearances.

It was at Atletico he started his career in 2001, spending six years before moving to where he established himself as one of the world's most lethal strikers.

Torres had stints at and , winning the with the former in 2012, before returning back to Atleti in 2015, spending three-and-a-half seasons.

It was in this period Torres and Partey played together, finishing runners-up in the Champions League in 2016 and winning the in 2018.

Torres' career ended in 2019 with Japanese outfit Sagan Tosu.

"Happy Birthday legend! Wish you all the best Fernando Torres," Partey posted on Instagram.

Partey like Torres, started his career at Atletico Madrid and has played 174 times, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists.

The Ghanaian has previously spent time on loan at Mallorca and Almeria.