Pape Gueye: Watford sign Le Havre midfielder on five-year deal

The Senegalese descent is set for his first adventure outside France, after the Premier League club announced his signing on Wednesday

have confirmed the signing of Pape Gueye on a five-year deal from Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

Gueye is expected to join the Hornets on July 1 with his current contract at the French outfit expiring in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been at Le Havre since 2012, coming through their youth ranks before making his professional debut in May 2017.

Gueye was a near ever-present in Paul le Guen's team this season, playing in all but three of their league games in the French second division.

The midfielder was born to Senegalese parents in , and he is eligible to play for the Teranga Lions or Les Bleus at international level.

He has played for French youth teams including the U18 and U19 sides.