Ozil unhappy with Fenerbahce bench duty as ex-Arsenal star tosses bib in front of coach

Mesut Ozil continues to generate headlines in Turkey, with the former Arsenal man sparking a bib-throwing debate on the back of Fenerbahce’s latest Super Lig outing.

The World Cup-winning playmaker saw no game time in that contest, with Vitor Pereira opting against introducing the ex-Germany international as a substitute.

Bench duty did not go down well with Ozil, despite the 32-year-old easing his way back from illness, and he appeared to vent that frustration in the direction of his manager at the full-time whistle.

What happened with Ozil?

Fener had no need for Ozil in their meeting with Kasimpasa as they collected a hard-fought 2-1 win without him.

They remain top of the table as a result, with a one-point lead held over Trabzonspor and the rest of the title-chasing pack.

While Ozil will have been happy with the three points, he had been hoping for much more than a support role.

He had already been forced to sit out a Europa League clash with Olympiacos after suffering a bout of flu, but was in contention for minutes against Kasimpasa.

Ozil spent much of the second half warming up, but 40 minutes passed with him failing to get off the sidelines.

Left less than impressed at being overlooked by Pereira, Ozil appeared to toss his bib in the Portuguese's direction as the Fener squad prepared to head back to the dressing room.

Fenerbahçe - Kasımpaşa maçında 40 dakika ısınmasına rağmen oyuna giremeyen Mesut Özil'in yeleğini Vitor Pereira'nın önüne attığı an... pic.twitter.com/U7gQhUEghN — Okan Beltek (@obeltek) October 4, 2021

What has been said?

While Ozil’s every move is being dissected in minute detail on the back of his move to Fener from Arsenal in January, those around him see no cause for concern.

Club president Ali Koc can appreciate why a prized asset would be upset at being left on the bench and says there is no rift between manager and star player.

He told reporters: “The biggest dream of the coach was to play the game on Thursday under the leadership of Mesut.

“Mesut's biggest dream was to show his ability in Europe once again, but he was unlucky because he fell ill.



"Mesut came here to be the leader of the squad that will make Fenerbahce champions after seven years. He will do that too. He will show the world who he is."

Ozil has taken in nine appearances for Fenerbahce this season, registering three goals and an assist.

