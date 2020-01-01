'I am ready' - Ozil training but Arteta won't confirm if Arsenal star will play again this season

The former Germany international has not figured for the Gunners since football's resumption and has been absent with a back injury

Mesut Ozil insists he is "ready" as head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his uncertainty over whether the playmaker would feature again this season.

Since football resumed in mid-June following the three-month coronavirus-enforced shutdown, Ozil has not played a single minute for the Gunners.

The 31-year-old has been an unused substitute for two Premier League matches and was recently missing due to a back injury.

Arteta did not elaborate on the reasons why the former Germany international was absent from Sunday’s north London derby defeat by Tottenham and it seems likely Ozil will not be involved against on Wednesday night.

Ozil posted a picture on social media on Tuesday evening to say he was "ready", and indicated he had been involved in training with the Arsenal squad.

However, when asked at his pre-match press conference about speculation over whether Ozil will play again this season, Arteta was non-committal.

“I don’t know,” said Arteta. “At the moment, the situation remains the same. We will see if that changes.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s visit to the Emirates Stadium will see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to north London almost three years since his departure from Arsenal.

The international has won the and the Premier League during his time with Liverpool, having previously played alongside Arteta for the Gunners.

The Spaniard did not want to be drawn on whether Oxlade-Chamberlain’s decision to move has been vindicated by his recent successes, and feels the midfielder was a popular figure during his stay at Arsenal.

He added: "It's easy to say that right now but in the moment you have to understand all of the circumstances.

"I don't know what Alex wanted to do in his career at the time, or the situation with the club or how the negotiations were. I don't have all the information surrounding that.

"We all could see the potential of Alex and where he could develop. He picked an incredible club to move to and he wanted a challenge probably after so many years here.

"We have to accept that and I think we all wish him the best because as well as being a great player, I think he was someone who was really, really liked here amongst the fans, the staff and the players."