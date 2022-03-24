Ozil removed from Fenerbahce squad as unhappy spell in Turkey for ex-Arsenal star continues

Mesut Ozil was fulfilling a boyhood dream when linking up with Fenerbahce, but a stint in Turkey has turned into something of a nightmare for the former Arsenal star and he has been removed from the squad of his current employers.

The 2014 World Cup winner severed ties with the Gunners in January 2021 and embraced an opportunity to link up with the team that he grew up supporting.

He has, however, found the going tough in Istanbul and now finds himself frozen out of first-team plans after being taken off at half-time in his most recent outing against Konyaspor.

What has been said?

A brief statement from Fener released on the club’s official website read: “Football A Team players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decisions taken.”

