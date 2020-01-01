‘Ozil will honour Arsenal contract & could sign another’ – Agent insists World Cup winner is going nowhere

Dr Erkut Sogut is aware of the speculation surrounding his client but insists the German playmaker will remain in north London until at least 2021

Mesut Ozil will remain at until at least the summer of 2021, claims his agent Dr Erkut Sogut, with it possible that another contract extension could be agreed in north London.

A World Cup-winning playmaker has dominated headlines at Emirates Stadium since penning a lucrative deal back in January 2018.

Questions have been asked of Ozil’s value to the cause, his commitment and whether the funds invested in him could have been better used elsewhere.

Praise has also been found at times, with the 31-year-old considered to have enjoyed a welcome return to form since his former team-mate Mikel Arteta inherited the managerial reins at Arsenal.

Ozil is enjoying his football again and has stated that he has no intention of breaking his current deal.

Sogut has now reiterated that stance, telling inews of the exit talk which has raged around his client on a regular basis: “At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one-and-a-half-years left.

“He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.”

Sogut added on what could happen when Ozil reaches the end of his terms: “He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it's not a bad situation.

“And he will have probably 100 million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time.

“And he's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.”

It could be that some of that time is spent at Arsenal, with Sogut refusing to rule out the possibility of Ozil prolonging his association with the Gunners.

He said: “I look at every option, I need to maximise and get the best contract for him.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

Ozil has taken in 253 appearances for Arsenal since being snapped up by Arsene Wenger from in September 2013.