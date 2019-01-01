‘Oxlade-Chamberlain & Brewster will be like new signings’ – Wijnaldum unfazed by Liverpool’s quiet summer

The Reds midfielder has seen little transfer activity at Anfield in the current window, but he believes there are positives to be found elsewhere

Georginio Wijnaldum is unfazed by a lack of transfer activity at , with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster set to feel like new signings.

Having invested heavily in recent windows, bringing in the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, the Reds have experienced a quiet start to the summer.

Teenage defender Sepp van den Berg is the only addition to have been made to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and he is just 17 years of age.

Questions have been asked of a lack of movement, with Liverpool considered by many to be in need of further strengthening if they are to challenge for domestic and European honours again.

Wijnaldum, though, is reading little into the calls for fresh faces as the return to fill fitness of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Brewster will hand the Reds a timely boost.

The international told Sky Sports when quizzed on recruitment at Anfield: "It's always difficult to say. You have to look at how the season would go, if it goes well then people will not talk about it, if it doesn't then people will say we had to sign new players.

"Until now it has gone well, a few players who were injured have returned to the team. That feels like new already.

"It's for Liverpool to sign players or to decide that we don't have to sign players. We just have to do our work on the pitch."

Wijnaldum is looking forward to competing with Oxlade-Chamberlain for a midfield berth in 2019-20, with the international raring to go again after overcoming a serious knee injury.

The Dutchman said: "That's what you have at a big club like Liverpool. I don't think it will be different at other big clubs, it's a good sign."

He added on 19-year-old frontman Brewster, who could fill the void created by Daniel Sturridge’s departure at the end of his contract: "We all know what his qualities are, he is a good player.

"We knew that before he got injured but now he has had a really good impact in pre-season so far. Hopefully he can stay fit and help the team to go further.

"What we are trying to do now is make the players ready when they get the chance. They train as much as possible with us, we are trying to help them learn. When the chance comes they must be ready."