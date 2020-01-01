'Our lives don't depend on one signing' - Ramos plays down lack of transfer activity at Madrid

The Blancos have shed several first-teamers while failing to land any new signings to date

Sergio Ramos is not losing sleep over a quiet transfer window for after leading the club to victory against Betis on Saturday.

The Merengue reclaimed from at the end of the delayed 2019-20 season, but since then have seen far more players leave than arrive at the club.

Big names like James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale have left for the Premier League, while Madrid have also released Sergio Reguilon, Achraf Hakimi and a host of other players either permanently on loan.

While there have been plenty of exits, Zinedine Zidane is yet to see a single new player enter his ranks, although the Madrid squad has been boosted by the loan return of Martin Odegaard, who started in midfield against Betis.

But after his penalty helped secure a 3-2 win in Seville, Ramos was prepared to be patient when it comes to transfer updates.

"It is not worth feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to show our faces with those of us who are already here, but our lives don't depend on one signing or another," the Blancos captain explained to Movistar after the final whistle.

Fede Valverde had given Madrid the lead away from home, only for Betis to hit back with two goals in quick succession to take the advantage at half-time at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

After the break, though, the momentum swung back towards Madrid, with Emerson putting past his own keeper before Ramos hit from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end to give his side their first win of the 2020-21 season.

There was plenty of argument over the spot-kick, awarded by VAR for a marginal handball committed under pressure by ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra.

Ramos opted to strike a diplomatic tone over the incident, which left the hosts incensed.

"I would have to sit down and watch it again, I was far away when it happened and I couldn't judge," he added.

"We can't change anything, that's football. The referee is there to do the best job he can and I don't think there is anything intentional."