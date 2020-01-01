Ouma: Harambee Stars defender donates groceries to 35 families in Kibera

The youngster insists it is time to share while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to be brought under control

international Erick Ouma has donated groceries to 35 families in Kibera amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kibera is one of the areas in Kenya with the highest number of families affected by the pandemic. It is for this reason the AIK Fotboll player opted to help those who have been badly affected by providing the basic needs.

"We have donated flour, cereals and cooking oil to help them through in the next couple of days," Ouma who is commonly referred to as Marcelo told Goal on Monday.

"It is a small donation which is meant to bring hope to those affected. Sometimes it is good to share whatever small we have with those in need, and it is the reason why I took the initiative to help them.

"As usual, I will continue giving my best in helping those who need aid during these trying times."

The player hopes things normalize soon for citizens to get back to their routine.

"Most people have been affected by the coronavirus, I understand many have lost their way of getting daily bread and are helpless," he added.

"However, I have faith that this pandemic will come to pass soon and we resume our normal activities. It is just a matter of following the guidelines given by the respective authorities.

The 23-year-old was the first foreign-based player to offer aid in Kenya on March 21 to contribute towards the fight against coronavirus.

“In partnership with Nuria Store and Atotozs, we have decided to donate the hand sanitizers to Kibera Angels Soccer Academy in Kibra to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Ouma confirmed on his official Twitter handle at the time.

In partnership with @NuriaStore and @AtotozS we have decided to donate the hand sanitizers to Kibera Angels Soccer Academy in Kibra to help stop the spread of corona virus, however small it is, it will help for the time being

Next stop is Mathare https://t.co/TgPpgXaH6w — Erick Marcelo Ouma (@marcelo_ouma) March 21, 2020

Ouma, who locally turned out and won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with , also offered a donation to Mathare Slums to help curb the spread of the virus.

"However small it is, it will help for the time being with our next stop being Mathare Slums in the coming days."

The left-back, who can also play in an advanced role, has been one of the consistent players for the Harambee Stars.

He has commanded a starting berth and many believe he is destined for greater things in future.