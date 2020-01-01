Osinachi Ohale: Nigeria defender enjoys winning debut for Roma

The Nigerian defender was at her best in her first game for the Serie A outfit in their victory over Hellas Verona

Osinachi Ohale was outstanding for as they beat Hellas Verona 2-0 at Stadio Tre Fontane in Saturday's encounter.

The international teamed up with Roma from Spanish side in July but was made to wait for her maiden outing.

Despite a shock 2-0 defeat at , manager Elizabette Bavagnoli handed the 28-year-old defender her first outing as a substitute.

Buoyed by the defeat of Empoli, Roma aimed to claim maximum points and Tecla Pettenuzzo assisted Annamaria Serturini to fire the hosts in front four minutes from half-time.

Before the half-time whistle, Paloma Lazaro doubled the lead deep inside injury time after being set up by Agnese Bonfantini.

With a two-goal lead, coach Bavagnoli was keen to preserve their advantage and brought on the Nigerian and she made the best of her time to ensure a clean sheet for her Italian side.

Ohale was in action for the final 26 minutes of the match against Hellas Verona after she replaced Kaja Erzen in the 64th minute.

The victory was the second for Roma this term and propels them to the fifth on the Serie A log with seven points from four matches.

They will continue their campaign against seventh-placed Milan in their next game at Centro Sportivo Giacinto Facchetti on Saturday.