Osinachi Ohale: Madrid CFF sign Nigeria defender from AS Roma

The Super Falcons star has completed her return to the Spanish Primera Iberdrola side for the remainder of the season

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Madrid CFF have completed the signing of Osinachi Ohale for the rest of the 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

Before now, the international had previously excelled in Spanish football during her one-year spell with CD Tacon [currently ], featuring in 15 matches and scored twice.

Despite having six months left on her one-year contract with AS , the defender agreed to part ways with the Italian club after playing just three times and scoring once for Elizabetta Bavagnoli's side.

Having teamed up with the Madrid-based side, the 29-year-old is now also back to the Spanish capital and will stay with the Matapinoneras until the end of the 2021 summer.

The signing of Ohale will boost the defensive line of Oscar Fernandez's team as they seek to build on their fine form this season, sitting in the seventh place with 25 points from 14 matches.

Following her unveiling, she becomes the third Nigerian at the club after compatriots Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu.

This also increases the Nigerian stars in the Spanish top flight to seven, along with 's Charity Adule, 's Asisat Oshoala, 's Toni Payne, 's Rasheedat Ajibade and Madrid CFF duo Chikwelu and Okeke.

Before her Madrid CFF move, she had starred for Nigerian sides Delta Queens and Rivers Angels, and followed that up with her first professional spell at NWSL side Houston Dash in the United States.

She went on to enjoy stints with Vittsjo and Vaxjo in .

At the international level, she has helped Nigeria to four African Women's Cup of Nations titles and featured at three Fifa Women's World Cups with the Super Falcons across her 26 appearances.

Following her announcement, she is expected to make her Madrid debut when the club take on in their next fixture on January 23.