Osimhen's Napoli boost Serie A top-four hopes with Fiorentina victory

The Super Eagles striker was in action at the Stadio Artemio Franchi but he could add to his tally of 10 league goals in this campaign

Victor Osimhen led Napoli’s frontline as they boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Fiorentina in a Serie A match on Sunday.

The Nigeria international played for 84 minutes as Lorenzo Insigne's strike after his penalty was saved and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti handed them a crucial win away from home.

Osimhen struggled to make an impact in front of goal with only a shot registered before he was replaced by Andrea Petagna with six minutes left on the clock.

The 22-year-old could not add to his tally of 10 goals after 23 matches in his debut Serie A campaign.

Despite the absence of Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly who is recovering from an injury in the calf muscle of his right leg, Gennaro Gattuso's men were solid in defence and kept their first clean sheet in almost a month.

Fiorentina, however, had Ivory Coast's Christian Kouame in action as an 83rd-minute substitute for Franck Ribery while Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat watched on from the bench.

The victory pushed Napoli up to third in the Italian top-flight standings with 76 points after 37 matches, a point above AC Milan who host Cagliari at the San Siro Stadium later on Sunday.

The race for the top-four is heated in Italy until the final day with only champions Inter Milan guaranteed of Champions League football for next season as Atalanta, Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus jostle for the remaining three slots.

Having gone two matches without finding the back of the net, Osimhen will be aiming to end the 2020-21 Serie A campaign with a bang when Napoli host Hellas Verona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on May 22.

The former Lille star is three goals away from equalling his best scoring record in Europe – when he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 matches last season.