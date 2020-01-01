Osimhen starts from bench for Napoli in Serie A opener vs Parma

The Nigerian forward has been denied the chance to make his starting debut for the Partenopei

Victor Osimhen will potentially make his long-awaited debut from the bench having been named among the substitutes in their opener against on Sunday.

The 21-year-old international has been the talk of the town since his move believed to be worth up to €80 million from in July.

He has since made a huge impression on the fans, scoring two hat-tricks in friendly victories over L'Aquila and Teramo.

He will be expected to lead the frontline of the Partenopei this season, but will have to be content with the bench for the first game, hoping he can come on and make a huge impression for the first time.

Starting in attack will be Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne, while midfield the midfield include Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme and Fabian.

In defence, centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will be starting his seventh season in Serie A and he is flanked by Konstantinos Manolas in central defence. At left-back is Elseid Hysaj and Giovanni Di Lorenzo is at right-back, with former goalkeeper David Ospina in between the sticks.

On the bench for Napoli asides from Osimhen are Alex Meret, Mario Rui, Eljif Elmas, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikita Contini Baranovsky, Nikola Maksimovic, Matteo Politano full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, Amir Rrahmani, Andrea Petagna and Stanislav Lobotka.

The Campania capital outfit will hope to have a good start and better last season’s seventh position finish, which was not good enough for a European spot but were successful by winning the via penalties against .