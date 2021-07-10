Osimhen: Napoli coach Spalletti compares Super Eagles star with Mertens and Petagna

Gennaro Gattuso played a key role in bringing the 22-year-old to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has lauded the qualities of striker Victor Osimhen, comparing him with fellow attackers Dries Mertens and Andrea Petagna.

The tactician believes the qualities possessed by the West African are excellent and remains optimistic his team will perform well in the new campaign.

"I don’t see why we shouldn’t do well with the current squad; Osimhen falls into this discourse," Spalletti said as quoted by Soccernet.

"He attacks the depth; he has excellent qualities in the spaces. He knows how to score, helps the team, covers the spaces, and does not leave them to others. He is a strong one like Mertens, Petagna."

The 22-year-old signed for the Serie A outfit charges last season and went on to score 11 goals as his team finished fifth on the table.

In his only season with Lille in League 1 - prior to joining Napoli, the Nigeria international played 27 league matches for Lille, where he went on to score 13 goals in the 27 matches played. Before Lille, he also played for Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The West African played 25 matches for them and managed to score 12 goals.

The Super Eagle also played for German side Wolfsburg where he made 14 appearances but did not manage to score.

He has played for Nigeria U17 where he scored 10 goals in seven matches and managed to play four times for the U20 side. In the senior category, he has played 12 games and scored six goals.

The Super Eagles forward, however, struggled to justify his big-money move with a section of the fans criticizing the huge fee paid to Lille. The attacker was limited to 30 games across all competitions due to injury and coronavirus-related problems.