Osimhen named in Napoli squad to face Leicester City; Ghoulam out
Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been named in the Napoli squad to face Leicester City in Thursday’s Europa League outing, despite his knock against Juventus at the weekend.
The 21-year-old suffered an injury during the team’s 2-1 victory against the Old Lady at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly scored the winning goal.
The Serie A giants had expressed concern over the fitness of Osimhen prior to their showdown against Brendan Rodgers’ men.
“Napoli were back at the Konami Training Centre on Monday morning following their win over Juventus on Saturday,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.
“Next up for the Azzurri is their Europa League group stage opener away at Leicester City on Thursday [21:00 CEST kick-off].
“At the training ground, the squad kicked off the session with a practice game using smaller goals, followed by group tactical work. Those who weren't involved from the start in the defeat of Juventus then got stuck into a mini-match.
“Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam trained with the group for the full session, while Diego Demme and Victor [Osimhen] had individual sessions outside.
“Stanislav Lobotka received treatment and did individual work outside, with Lorenzo Insigne training in the gym after he picked up a knock on Saturday.”
Also making the cut are Koulibaly, Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Algeria international Adam Ounas.
Meanwhile, Faouzi Ghoulam has been ruled out of the fixture slated for the King Power Stadium despite resuming training, having recovered from a muscle injury.
“Faouzi Ghoulam has been given the green light to continue his process of reintegration into full group training,” a statement from the Napoli website wrote.
“Ghoulam was given the all-clear after a check-up at Villa Stuart on Tuesday.”
After the encounter against Leicester City, Luciano Spalletti’s men travel to Stadio Friuli. There, they take on Udinese in Monday’s Serie A fixture.
FULL NAPOLI SQUAD
Goalkeepers
Valerio Boffelli
Hubert Idasiak
David Ospina
Defenders
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Juan Jesus
Kalidou Koulibaly
Kostas Malcuit
Kostas Manolas
Amir Rrahmani
Alessandro Zanoli
Midfielders
Frank Anguissa
Eljif Elmas
Fabian Ruiz
Piotr Zielinski
Forwards
Lorenzo Insigne
Hirving Lozano
Victor Osimhen
Adam Ounas
Andrea Petagna
Matteo Politano