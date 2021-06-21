Osimhen: Ex-Napoli doctor De Nicola questions the handling of Super Eagles star

The striker missed 16 matches but still managed to score 10 league goals and three assists as his team went on to finish fifth in Serie A

Former SSC Napoli doctor Alfonso De Nicola has discussed Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's injury in a way that raises serious questions.

The forward sustained a shoulder injury while turning out for the national team in November 2020 and took time on the sidelines before coming back strongly. However, he was not able to inspire his team to qualify for the Champions League after the final-day 1-1 draw at home.

"I cannot tell what happened in the evening of Napoli-Hellas Verona," De Nicola said as quoted by Arenapoli.

"I don't know what happened, but I got nervous because you do not have to get to the last day of the championship with water in your throat. Maybe I am wrong, but there was a mistake in [player] management and health management as well.

"I am thinking of Dries Martins [who had an ankle injury] and Victor Osimhen who went to Belgium for treatment."

The doctor, who left Napoli in 2019, went on to explain what he used to do while at the club.

"In case players went to seek treatment elsewhere, I used to send my man with them and he will brief me on what was done during the day," De Nicola continued.

"[Mertens and Osimhen] ankle and shoulder injuries respectively would have been treated well in Belgium, but the results were terrible. We were unlucky because the injuries came at the same time.

"At that moment, we needed elements of that caliber. Does Napoli always lack a berry of salt? Yes, it can be. This aspect must be analyzed thoroughly before the start of the new season.

"It is important that everyone thinks and reflects on these issues, especially the players, who are employees of the club. This is their job here [at Napoli]."

Osimhen went on to miss 16 matches; however, he still managed to score 10 league goals and three assists as Napoli went on to finish fifth in Serie A.

They managed 24 wins, five draws, and nine losses, collecting 77 points in the process.