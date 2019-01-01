Oshoala relishing Champions League reunion with Oghiabekhva

Barcelona will face the Belarusian club Minsk in the Round of 16, and the Nigerian compatriots will be up against each other​

Asisat Oshoala is anticipating an "interesting" clash against Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva as take on Minsk in the Uefa Women's Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Barcelona met Minsk in the Round of 32 in October 2016 in Europe's elite club competition, with the Blaugranes advancing with a 5-1 aggregate win and Oghiabekhva scored her side's only goal.

This season, the Nigerian compatriots are pitted against each other as the Spanish giants aim at back-to-back final appearance while Minsk seek a quarter-final spot for the first time in their history.

Oshoala, who is yet to score a goal in two outings in the competition this season, admits facing a 'big challenge' against Oghiabekhva, who has nine goals to her name and is the joint-top scorer.

"It's a very good thing. It's really nice to see my national teammate [Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva] playing in the Champions League just like me," Oshoala told Goal.

"Playing against her [Minsk] team, it's a very big challenge for me personally and it's going to be really interesting.

"I think no matter the opponent we are playing against, we just have to give everything and make sure we get the three points before other things come later.

"I think Minsk are a very good side and a top side as well and won all the games in their domestic league and also qualified through the Champions League playoff and beat Zurich in the Round of 32.

"It shows they are ready for business. For us as a team, we are not going to underrate anyone because for them to be at the stage it means they are a good side as well.

"I don't think we are under any pressure because we have some other top clubs like , and even Minsk at this stage. We are ready to give everything to take us to the next round."

Barcelona will host Minsk in the first leg on Thursday at the Estadi Johan Cruyff before travelling to Belarus to face them at Stadion FK Minsk two weeks later.