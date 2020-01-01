Oshoala nets sixth brace of the season as Barcelona demolish Sporting Huelva

The Nigeria international was at her best as the Catalan secured a comfortable victory at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Asisat Oshoala scored her sixth brace of the season to help thump Huelva 7-0 in Sunday's Primera Iberdrola encounter.

The Super Falcons forward hit her 21st goal of the season with a brace in the Calatans' 4-0 win at Huelva to reach the Women's Cup quarter-final last week and kept her form alive, this time at home.

Alexia Putellas set up Caroline Hansen in the fourth minute to open the scoring for Lluis Cortes' ladies Lieke Martens teed up Jenni Hermoso for the second in the 24th minute of the match.

In the second half, Hermoso grabbed her brace of the day thanks to a fine pass from Ana Crnogorcevic nine minutes into the half before Lieke Martens got the fourth for Barca in the 72nd minute.

Two minutes later, Putellas fired in the fifth from the spot before she was replaced by Oshoala in the 77th minute, with the Nigerian substitute coming in to complete the rout, scoring a brace at the death.

Oshoala has now scored eight goals in her last five matches. She also has 17 goals in 18 league matches, and 23 in 23 in all competitions this season for Barcelona.

For Sporting, 's Peace Efih and 's Enerstina Abambila lasted the duration while Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh and Ghana's Princella Adubea played the last 44 and 15 minutes.

The win keeps Barcelona's nine-point lead at the summit intact, with 53 points from 19 games, while Sporting are 14th with 17 points.

Barcelona will welcome Logrono in their next encounter on Sunday, while Sporting Huelva will visit Depotivo La Corona on Saturday.