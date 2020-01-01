Oshoala holds no grudge against Nigerian voters for Caf Awards snub

The Barcelona won a fourth African Women's Player of the Year on Tuesday but is not bitter with Nigerians who refused to vote her.

Asisat Oshoala insists that she has no issue with Nigerians who did not vote for her after the star won the African Women's Player of the Year for a fourth time on Tuesday.

Oshoala, who equalled the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha, garnered 351 votes, 30 more than 's Ajara Nchout while 's Thembi Kgatlana earned 247 votes.

Goal understands the 30-vote difference between Oshoala and Nchout was the closest gap ever in the history of the Caf award.

Despite Oshoala's triumph, Nigerians have taken to social media to berate the five Nigerian voters, including Nkwocha, who overlooked her for the record-equalling prize.

However, the 25-year-old striker has refused to be drawn into the heated social media argument, stressing that no one is obligated to vote her.​

"For me, I don't think that anyone should be obligated to vote for anyone," Oshoala told Goal on Friday.

"If you think you want to vote for me, it's fine. I am not the first player this will happen to.

"The only thing in my head right now is about how to help my team to win a lot of laurels as much as we can this year. We have the Spanish Cup game, the league, and the .

"I also have the African Women's Cup of Nations. So, I think there is a lot to worry about than thinking of winning the African Women's Player of the Year in 2020."

Oshoala has scored 10 goals in 13 Primera Iberdrola games this season for Barcelona and she is hoping to continue with her fine form as they take on Tacon in their next encounter on Saturday.