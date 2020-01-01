Oshoala brace helps Barcelona clinch maiden Women's Super Cup

The Nigerian was on song as she inspired her side to claim the first four-team Spanish women's title in Salamanca

Asisat Oshoala was in blistering form, scoring two goals, as she inspired to a 10-1 victory against in Sunday's Spanish Women's Super Cup final.

The 25-year-old netted the winner in her side's 3-2 triumph over in the semi-final of the competition to ensure a final date against the Spanish Cup champions in Salamanca.

Barcelona started their quest to clinch their first trophy in 2020 on a high with Marta Torrejon opening the scoring after just five minutes before Alexia Putellas doubled the lead two minutes later.

In the 33rd minute, Torrejon scored her second of the tie and third for the Catalans before Oshoala, Caroline Hansen and Putellas added the fourth, fifth and sixth goals before the half-time break.

After the restart, Barcelona extended their dominance when four-time African Women's Player of the Year netted her second six minutes into the half before Torrejon hit her treble in the 56th minute.

However, the Spanish Cup winners pulled one back in the 63rd minute through Manuela Lareo, but Candela Andujar and Torrejon's fourth later saw Lluis Cortes' ladies earn a landslide win.

Oshoala, who played the duration of the game celebrated her first major title since her debut for Barcelona a year ago and has now scored 19 goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season.

With the huge win, Barcelona are now champions of the maiden Women's Super Cup, claiming their first major domestic title since they celebrated the Spanish Women's Cup triumph in 2018.

After their latest glory, Oshoala and Barcelona will immediately shift focus on claiming this year's Spanish Women's Cup as they trip to face Huelva next Tuesday.