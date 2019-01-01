Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The depleted Catalans go chasing their first away win of the season in the Primera Division without Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez

travel to Pamplona on Saturday to face Osasuna in .

The Catalans were convincing winners at Camp Nou six days ago as they dismantled 5-2, despite falling behind in that tie, and will seek to assert their authority over the Spanish top flight with a similarly emphatic win.

Osasuna, back in La Liga after a one-year absence, have taken four points from their first two games and have yet to concede a goal, so will hope to put up stern opposition.

Game Osasuna vs Barcelona Date Saturday, August 31 Time 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match is not available to view on TV or via a live stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Osasuna squad Goalkeepers Martinez, Herrera Defenders Vidal, Roncaglia, Aridane, David Garcia, Estupinan Midfielders Merida, Brasanac, Torres, Ruben Garcia, Ibanez, Sanjurjo, Moncayola, Villar Forwards Avila, Cardona

Osasuna are without starting centre-back Unai Garcia, who is a long-term absentee. Meanwhile, midfielders Kike Barja and Inigo Perez, who would likely have started on the bench, are sidelined.

Possible Osasuna starting XI: Martinez; Vidal, Aridane, Zubiria, Estupinan; Merida, Brasanac; Torres, Garcia, Ibanez; Avila

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Umtiti, Alba, Wague Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Fati

Lionel Messi, of course, is missing for Barcelona, who are also deprived of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, significantly hampering their offensive efforts.

Summer signing Junior Firpo is missing due to a knee injury along with substitute goalkeeper Neto.

Carles Alena is left out for technical reasons.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Rafinha, Griezmann, Perez.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 4/9 favourites to win this match with bet365. Osasuna are 13/2 to get an upset victory, while a draw is on offer at 7/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.