Onuachu with an assist as Genk clinch Belgian Cup title after Standard Liege win

The Nigeria international made a contribution in front of goal to help John van den Brom's side lift the title at the Stade Roi Baudouin on Sunday

Paul Onuachu has helped Genk win the Belgian Cup on Sunday with his assist in their 2-1 victory over Standard Liege.

The Super Eagles forward set up Theo Bongonda to score the Smurfs' second goal in the 80th minute after Junya Ito opened the scoring in Brussels, three minutes into the second half.

A late goal from DR Congo forward Jackson Muleka in the 84th minute was not enough to inspire Standard Liege who ended the encounter with 10 men after Mali defender Moussa Sissako was expelled in the stoppage-time.

Onuachu played the entire duration and the assist took his tally to 31 goals and four assists in all competitions for Genk this season.

A week ago, the 26-year-old ended the regular First Division A campaign with 29 goals in 33 matches as John van den Brom's side finished fourth in the league table thereby qualifying for the play-offs.

However, his compatriot Cyril Dessers was an unused substitute as they both lifted their maiden title in Belgium.

Sunday’s triumph secured Genk’s automatic qualification for next season’ Uefa Europa League play-off round, and it was the club's first honour since the won the Belgian top-flight title and Super Cup in 2019.

Following their latest success, Onuachu and Dessers will shift their attention to the play-offs where they will battle Royal Antwerp on Friday with a place in the Uefa Champions League also up for grabs.

The Smurfs are fourth in the play-off table with 28 points after overall points during the regular season were halved. They will also battle Anderlecht and Club Brugge - who sit at the top with 38 points.