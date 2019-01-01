Onuachu scores as Royal Excel Mouscron hold Samatta’s Genk

The Nigeria international was among the goals in Mouscron but the Tanzania captain could not add to his tally in the Belgian top-flight on Saturday

Mbwana Samatta was in action as Paul Onuachu scored a goal for in their 2-2 draw against Royal Excel Mouscron in a Belgian First Division A match.

Samatta started the encounter which marked the commencement of Hannes Wolf's reign at the helm after succeeding Felice Mazzu during the week.

The international made his 15th league appearance at Stade Le Canonnier on Saturday but could not add to his tally of six league goals so far this season.

Samatta was in action for 78 minutes before he was replaced by 's Stephen Odey.

Meanwhile, Onuachu was introduced towards the end of the first-half and he gave Genk a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute, but it was short-lived by an equaliser 11 minutes later.

The Nigeria forward's effort was his fourth goal in 10 outings in the Belgian First Division A this season.

Genk remain ninth in the league table with 21 points after 15 games. They host Sint-Truiden for their next league outing on November 30 after Wednesday's Uefa game against .