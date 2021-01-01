Onuachu: Belgian Pro League Player of the Year uncertain of Genk future

The forward delivered spectacular performances last season and is believed to be a target for some European clubs

Paul Onuachu has revealed his uncertainly about continuing his stay with Belgian Pro League side Genk beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old delivered spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season, helping the Blue and White to finish as runner-up and qualify for the Champions League.

The Nigeria international bagged 35 goals across all competitions for John van den Brom’s men, amid other dazzling displays.

The eye-catching showings saw him crowned as the Belgian Pro League Player of the Year, his 33 goals in the division also ensured he scooped the Golden Boot award.

The forward has two years left on his current contract but he is unsure of seeing out the deal with a number of European clubs believed to be interested in signing him in the summer.

"For me, you never know what the future holds but I think scoring a lot of goals this season for KRC Genk and of course my career is going to be one of the most important periods for me," Onuachu told the club's YouTube channel.

"It is going to be difficult to say I'm going to repeat it where I am going but I think the players we have in this team really make all this possible for me, but like I said earlier you don't know what the future holds.

"As it is now I think I'm really happy for the figure I have in the league and of course for KRC Genk".

Onuachu has been with Blue and White since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the side from Midtjylland.

The attacker delivered scintillating performances in front of goal during his time with the Danish club to earn a move to Genk.

The forward has also been in fine form for the Nigeria national team recently, scoring in each of their previous two games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

His impactful showings helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Onuachu has made 11 appearances for the three-time Africa champions and will be expected to replicate his club’s goalscoring performances when the World Cup qualifiers get underway.