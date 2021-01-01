Onguene continues goalscoring form as CSKA Moscow pip Yenisey

The Cameroonian maintained her superb start to the new campaign as her side cruised to their third victory of the season

Gabrielle Onguene was on target as CSKA Moscow pipped Yenisey 3-0 in Sunday's Russian Women's Premier League encounter.

Onguene had made a fine start to the new season, having hit the back of the net thrice in wins over Rubin Kazan and Krasnodar.

The 32-year-old had returned from Turkey, where she failed to lead Cameroon to an Olympic Games return, following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Chile in the intercontinental playoff last week.

Tatiana Kozyrenko got the hosts off to a bright start after she gave them the lead off Nadezhda Smirnova's assist on the half-hour mark.

After the break, CSKA held on to their narrow lead, although they eventually consolidated their dominance as Onguene doubled their lead when she scored in the 78th minute of the encounter.

As if it was not enough, the champions were awarded a penalty and Nadezhda Smirnova finally got on the scoresheet when she converted from the spot two minutes from full-time.

Article continues below

With her latest goal, Onguene, who was in action from the start to the finish for CSKA, has now increased her tally to four in four and a goal in three consecutive games this season.

With the victory at home, CSKA moved up to the second position on the Russian table, with 10 points from four games, but are still two behind current league leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

With three wins in a row, CSKA will eye a fourth consecutive triumph when they visit fifth-place Chertanovo Moscow on April 24 and the Cameroonian will be looking to add to her goal tally.