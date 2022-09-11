'One of the best players on the planet' - Galtier heaps praise on 'great professional' Neymar after lightning start to season

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has hailed Neymar as one of the world's best following his electric recent form.

Neymar has been in world-class form

Scored again this weekend

Galtier praised his work ethic & professionalism

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier has again heaped praise on Neymar after he grabbed the winner in his side's 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet, but I have a much more informed and sharpened eye on his daily investment. Before, during and after training sessions," Galtier told reporters. "He is very invested on a personal level but also in the interest of the team. He is a great professional and a great player. I discover him with pleasure every day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has begun the season in scintillating form, netting 10 goals in just nine games. The Brazilian has also provided PSG with a creative spark, chipping in with seven assists.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier will be hoping that Neymar can continue his flying start to the season when his side take on Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday.