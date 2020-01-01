Omeruo's Leganes continue La Liga away woes at Levante

The Super Eagles defender was in action for Cucumber Growers on Saturday as they continued their winless run on the road

Kenneth Omeruo's continued their winless away run in this season after falling to a 2-0 loss against .

Omeruo made his 16th league appearance of the season at the Estadio Ciudad de but two first-half goals handed them their 13th defeat in the Spanish top-flight this term.

The international was on parade for 75 minutes but he was cautioned for a foul with a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Leganes are yet to win an away game in La Liga this season and Saturday's result left them in the drop zone as they remain in 18th with 18 points after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem was suspended for the fixture after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against last Saturday.

Next up for Leganes is a home game against on February 16 and the Nigeria stars will be hoping to steer Javier Aguirre's side back to winning ways.