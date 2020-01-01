Omeruo scores first Leganes goal in victory against Real Sociedad

The Nigeria international inspired the Cucumber Growers back to winning ways with his second-half effort

Kenneth Omeruo scored his first goal for in their 2-1 victory against in Sunday’s game at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The Super Eagles full-back was handed his 15th league appearance this season, pairing his compatriot Chidozie Awaziem at the heart of Leganes' defence.

The 26-year-old made the most of the opportunity, helping his side to return to winning ways after suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to last time out.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Real Sociedad in the 20th minute before the Cucumber Growers levelled through Omeruo.

The defender, who has been with Leganes since the summer of 2018, surged forward in the 49th minute to inspire the comeback victory with his first goal for the club.

Oscar then grabbed the match-winning goal at the death to help Javier Aguirre’s men clinch their fourth win of the season in front of their own fans.

Despite the victory, Leganes remain in the bottom three of the league table with 18 points from 22 games.

They will hope to brighten their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season with a victory against on February 8.