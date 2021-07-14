The Shanghai Shengli striker stated they are confident ahead of the competition after going through a tough qualification process

Zambia captain Barbara Banda has stated they are not intimidated ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where they are set to face Brazil, the Netherlands and China in Group F.

In the 2020 Olympics, the Copper Queens are set to open the campaign with a game against the European group rivals and Banda said the toughest task was the qualification process, where they emerged as Africa's sole representatives and are thus ready for the task.

"We have played so many high-level games. We are not intimidated at all; our great achievement was in qualifying and our aim now is to do our level best," the Shanghai Shengli striker told the Faz media.

"The morale has been high in the camp, and this is the day that everyone has been waiting for and it has finally come. We are very much ready as a team and the preparation has been going on well.

"The first game is always important. As we go to our first game, we must be on top of our game and get the first three points. This will determine how far we will go in the tournament."

Banda also explained how the chance to participate in the global bonanza is an opportunity for her teammates to market themselves.

"This is the best opportunity for each and everyone to show off their talent and to sell themselves. I think in our team we have a good number of players that are capable of playing professional football.

"It's up to them to show what they are capable of, and I am sure that most of them will go professional," she concluded.

Zambia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), N’gambo Musole (Zesco Girls), and Catherine Musonda (Indeni Rose).

Defenders: Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco Girls), and Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows).

Midfielders: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Susan Katongo (ZISD Queens), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Girls), Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows).

Strikers: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli - China), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza - Spain), Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt - Kazakhstan), and Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows).