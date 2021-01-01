Olympic Games play-off: Nchout and Onguene lead Cameroon squad for Chile showdown

Coach Alain Djeumfa has announced the team for the final play-off fixture against the South Americans with the strikers making the cut

Atletico Madrid's Ajara Nchout and CSKA Moscow's Gabrielle Onguene have been included in the Cameroon squad for the 2020 Olympic Games intercontinental play-off against Chile this month.

The attacking duo, who were part of the Indomitable Lionesses' campaign in the country's maiden outing at London 2012 are expected to ensure the team's return after a Rio 2016 miss.

Nchout and Onguene, who are in good form for their respective clubs topped the 25-player squad named by coach Alain Djeumfa.

Tenerife's Feudjio Raissa is making a return since October 2019 as Juan Grande's Mambo Lame and Soyaux's Henriette Akaba also made the list for the upcoming showdown, from April 10-13.

The 25-player list comprises 10 foreign stars and 15 home-based professionals, including Amazone FAP's Catherine Mbengono for the doubleheader against Jose Letelier's team.

Having missed out on an automatic slot at the expense of Zambia, the Indomitable Lionesses must subdue the South Americans, who are eyeing their maiden appearance in Tokyo.

After two postponements, Fifa has confirmed the Lionesses will finally battle La Roja at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Stadium in Turkey.

Cameroon's two-legged fixture with their Chilean rivals for the April international break will now be played on Saturday, April 10 and the second game will be on Tuesday, April 13.

Cameroon final squad

Goalkeepers: Ongmaham Marthe (AWA FF), Bawou Ange (Louves Minproff), Biyina Michaelly (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ayangma Pauline (FC Ebolowa)

Defenders: Kouesse Magoumkoua (AWA FF), Edjangue Siliki (Ebolowa FC), Ndzana Collette (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Mercy Ngah (Vision Sports FC Bamenda), Njolle Alvine (FC Minsk), Estelle Johnson (Sky Blue USA), Mambo Lame (GD Juan Grande – Spain) Awona Marie (Reims – France), Mayi Kit Esther (Reims – France)

Midfielders: Omboudou Brigitte (Amazone FAP), Endalle Emilienne (Caiman Filles De Douala), Adama Raissa (Louves Minproff), Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff), Feudjio Raissa (Granadilla Tenerife) Ngock Yango (Guingamp – France)

Forwards: Lamine Mana (Amazone FAP), Ngo Mback Batoum (Louves Minproff), Bengono Catherine (Amazone FAP), Djuka Chanelle (Tokyo University), Akaba Michelle (Sochaux – France), Ajara Nchout (Atletico Madrid – Spain), Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow – Russia)