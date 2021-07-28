Romario, Tevez and Neymar - Who are the top goalscorers in Olympic men's football?
Football in the Olympics has been primarily an Under-23 competition since the 1992 games, with only three overaged players allowed in the squad for any team.
Hungary and Great Britain are the most successful teams in the history of Olympic men's football, winning the gold medal three times each. Hungary have also won the silver medal twice and the Bronze medal once.
Among the traditional giants of football, Argentina have won the gold twice. Their arch-rivals and five-time World Cup winners Brazil have won it just once in 2016.
Editors' Picks
- Manchester United confirm Varane agreement with defender set for £41m Old Trafford switch
- Chelsea in Kounde transfer talks with Sevilla and could offer Zouma in swap deal
- Why were the USWNT so bad in the Olympics group stage?
- The new Van Dijk or Dias for £34m? Why Varane to Man Utd could be the signing of the summer
Denmark's Sophus Nielsen and Hungary's Antal Dunai are the all-time highest goalscorers in the history of the Olympic men's football with 13 goals each to their name.
Argentina's Carlos Tevez and Brazil's Bebeto have scored eight goals each while Romario and Neymar have seven goals to their name. Neymar holds the record of scoring the fastest goals in Olympics football, 16 seconds which came against Honduras in the semifinal of the 2016 games. Brazil had won the tie 6-0.
Here, we take a look at the all-time highest goalscorers in Olympics football's history. Players who have scored seven or more goals have been considered in this list.
Who are the top goalscorers in Olympics football's history?
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Editions
|1
|Sophus Nielsen
|Denmark
|13
|1908, 1912
|1
|Antal Dunai
|Hungary
|13
|1968, 1972
|3
|Ferenc Bene
|Hungary
|12
|1964
|4
|Domingo Tarasconi
|Argentina
|11
|1928
|5
|Pedro Petrone
|Uruguay
|11
|1924, 1928
|6
|Gottfried Fuchs
|Germany
|10
|1912
|7
|Kazimierz Deyna
|Poland
|10
|1972, 1976
|8
|Harold Walden
|Great Britain
|9
|1912
|9
|Vilhelm Wolfhagen
|Denmark
|9
|1908, 1912
|10
|Jan Vos
|Netherlands
|8
|1912
|10
|Carlos Tevez
|Argentina
|8
|2004
|10
|Harald Nielsen
|Denmark
|8
|1960
|10
|Ibrahim Reyadh
|Egypt
|8
|1964
|14
|Hector Scarone
|Uruguay
|8
|1924, 1928
|14
|Bebeto
|Brazil
|8
|1988, 1996
|16
|John Hansen
|Denmark
|7
|1948
|16
|Anthon Olsen
|Denmark
|7
|1912
|16
|Gunnar Nordahl
|Sweden
|7
|1948
|16
|Annibale Frossi
|Italy
|7
|1936
|16
|Herbert Carlsson
|Sweden
|7
|1920
|16
|Branko Zebec
|Yugoslavia
|7
|1952
|16
|Milan Galić
|Yugoslavia
|7
|1960
|16
|Kunishige Kamamoto
|Japan
|7
|1968
|16
|Andrzej Juskowiak
|Poland
|7
|1992
|16
|Romario
|Brazil
|7
|1988
|26
|Neymar
|Brazil
|7
|2012, 2016