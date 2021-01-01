Olofinjana: Why Ndidi must remain at Leicester City

The ex-Nigeria international has advised the 24-year-old to continue his development at King Power Stadium

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Seyi Olofinjana has urged Wilfred Ndidi to remain with Leicester City in as much he continues to get playing time at the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old has been delivering consistent performances for the Foxes since teaming up with the side from Genk in 2017.

The midfielder’s contribution has helped Brendan Rodgers’ men to their current third position on the Premier League table, having featured in 19 league games, scoring once and providing three assists.

Ndidi’s fine performances have seen him linked to Arsenal among other European clubs who are believed to be eyeing the midfielder.

Olofinjana, who is the Loans Pathway Manager at Wolves, has highlighted reasons why the Super Eagles star must continue his stay at the King Power Stadium.

“For Ndidi at the moment, and for his class, whatever club appreciates what he brings to the table, that will be able to help him get to the next stage of his career, will be where I advise he goes,” Olofinjana told Punch.

“But if that’s not happening, I think he’s in a very good club. Leicester are a force to reckon with right now in arguably the best league in the world.

“They finished fifth last season, they are third as we speak, it doesn’t get better than that. He is playing week-in-week-out, where else should he go? Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for.”

Former Nigeria international Joseph Dosu had advised Ndidi to leave the Foxes for Arsenal as he believed joining the Gunners will boost his career.

"Ndidi is a workaholic player. He has been exceptional and has been playing very well since he signed for Leicester City," the former Super Eagles goalkeeper told Goal.

"If he moves to Arsenal it will be good and I have no doubt he will do so well there. If they want him it will really be good for his career.

"Arsenal have a lot of fans here in Nigeria and Africa, so it will be a great move for him."

Ndidi will be expected to feature prominently when Leicester City take on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The midfielder has made 27 appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit across all competitions in the current campaign.