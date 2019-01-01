'Ole is his own man' - Edwards plays down Ferguson influence on new Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The Norwegian has enlisted the help of the legendary manager but the club's former chairman has played down the relationship

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not rest too heavily on Sir Alex Ferguson as he begins his permanent tenure as boss, according to former chairman Martin Edwards.

The Norwegian was confirmed on a three-year deal on Thursday after excelling in interim charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Since being installed in December, Solskjaer has guided the club into the quarter-finals and back into the race for the Premier League top four.

Ferguson, the manager who brought the former striker to Old Trafford in 1996, has already been seen at United training sessions and gave the team talk prior to the Premier League draw with Liverpool.

Solskjaer even revealed the 77-year-old Scot was among the first people he contacted upon been given the job on a full-time basis.

But Edwards, who appointed Ferguson as United boss in 1986, does not feel anything should be read into their relationship and believes Solskjaer will stamp his own mark on the team.

"I think people make a lot out of these things," Edwards told Sky Sports. "Ole will have learned a lot from Alex's management, but I don't see that Alex will be down there at the training ground or interfering in any way.

"I am sure if Ole wanted some advice he could go to Alex and he will give it. Whether Ole would feel the need to do that I don't know.

"Ole is his own man now, and Ole will do it his way. He will have picked up things from his experience in football, particularly under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"You can glamorise it, the relationship, but Ole is his own man."

Given how he was plucked from obscurity and went on to become a club legend, Solskjaer will forever go down as one of the club's greatest ever signings.

In 11 years at United he won 12 major honours including the Champions League in 1999; scoring the stoppage-time winner in the final against .

Edwards has told the tale of how he was lured to United 23 years ago - and that Ferguson nearly vetoed the move completely.

Article continues below

"I was very close to Les Kershaw, our chief scout, and one day I popped into his office and he told me that he had spotted this boy from Norway called Solskjaer, but the manager is unsure on whether to take a chance on him," he added

"Les said 'he is only going to cost £1.4m and even if he plays a dozen games for the reserves then we will get our money back on him but he might just do it, he is fantastic'.

"On the basis of that I went to see Alex, and he said 'if you are willing to take the risk, chairman, then I will go along with it' and that was it. He nearly didn't come."