Okoye leaks five goals against Madueke’s PSV Eindhoven

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was beaten five time as the Castle Lords were brushed aside at home by the visiting Lightbulbs

international Maduka Okoye conceded five goals as Sparta Rotterdam bowed 5-3 to Eindhoven in Saturday’s Eredivisie encounter.

Fuelled by a second-half brace from Donyell Malen, the Castle Lords were humbled in their own backyard.

Henk Fraser’s men came into the game with the ambition of recording their first home win following back-to-back defeats, but the visitors had other ideas.

The hosts got off to a bright start in the fourth minute when Bryan Smeets unleashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo due to some shambolic defending by the PSV defenders.

In the 24th minute, the visitors levelled matters through Mauro Junior, who headed past goalkeeper Okoye thanks to a cross from Cody Gakpo, who is of Togolese and Ghanaian descent.

The score was 1-1 at the half-time break.

Two minutes into the second-half, Malen restored PSV’s lead – beating Okoye from close range owing to another piece of poor defending by the hosts.

In the 49th minute, youth international of Nigerian descent Noni Madueke gave Roger Schmidt’s men a two-goal lead – tapping home a simple pass from youth international of Congolese origin Jordan Teze.

Philipp Max made it four goals after beating the Super Eagles’ Okoye with a shot from outside the goal area.

Substitutes Danzell Gravenberch and Reda Kharchouch scored the second and third goals, respectively, for Fraser’s side in the 75th and 87th minutes, to set up a tense finale.

However, on the dot of 90 minutes, Malen completed his brace to wrap up the comprehensive win for the visitors at Het Kasteel Stadium.

Madueke, who has now scored six goals in 15 Dutch top-flight fixtures in the 2020-21 campaign, was substituted for Eran Zahavi with nine minutes left to play, while Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Ibrahim Sangare was in action from start to finish. Injured Gakpo was replaced by Malen in the 43rd minute.

Okoye saw every minute of action for his team, but Cape Verde duo of Lorenzo Fonseca and Jeffry Fortes were not listed for the game.

Even at the unsatisfactory result, Sparta Rotterdam remain ninth in the Dutch top-flight log having accrued 21 points from 17 matches.