Ohale scores first Primera Iberdrola goal for Tacon

The Nigeria international has opened her league goal account for the Spanish newcomers on her ninth outing at Estadio Canillas

Osinachi Ohale scored her first Primera Iberdrola goal in CD Tacon’s 5-1 annihilation of in Saturday's fixture.

Ohale, who made her debut for the newly promoted Spanish top-flight side in a 3-0 victory over Huelva last September, finally notched her first goal in on her ninth appearance.

The 28-year-old converted Thaisa's assist to the back of the net with a header to extend David Aznar's ladies' lead to four three minutes from full-time at Estadio Canillas.

Earlier, Lorena Navarro struck in the 22nd minute to restore parity before Maite Albarran's own goal and strikes from Chioma Ugogagu and Gema Prieto gave Tacon their biggest ever top-flight win.

Ohale's goal means she has ended her four-season goal drought, having scored her last club goal for her former Swedish side Vittsjo against Limhamn Bunkeflo on September 30, 2017.

The victory was Tacon’s fourth of the season which earned them 16 points after 14 four Spanish top-flight matches this season.

They will hope to continue the revival in the second half of the season when they host leaders on January 11.