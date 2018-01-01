Ogenyi Onazi hopes to replicate Trabzonspor's form with Super Eagles

The midfielder is having quite an impressive campaign in the Turkish top-flight but has struggled for form in Gernot Rohr's team

After fighting off criticism for his recent performances in the national team, Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has reiterated his commitment to bringing his fine form from the Turkish Super Lig to the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old has produced fine displays for Trabzonspor who are seventh in the league table and even scored a goal in their 3-0 victory over Konyaspor last Saturday - his second in the league this term.

On Sunday, Onazi scored an own goal but provided an assist for compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme as they settled for a 2-2 draw against Besiktas.

Meanwhile, he has struggled to impress on the international scene with the combative midfielder missing the Super Eagles' last four games including the double-header fixture against Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Uganda friendly.

His last appearance was in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Seychelles back in September.

Onazi who was a member of Gernot Rohr's squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup did not make a single appearance at the tournament in Russia.

However, the former Lazio admitted that he has battled criticism and injuries in 'a tough time' and declares himself ready to play for three-time African champions.

"It was a tough time I must admit, but despite all the criticisms I remain committed to playing for my country," Onazi told BBCSport.

"Whenever I go out there to play I give 120%, but unfortunately my achilles tendon problems slowed me down.

"Now things are looking up again for me at club level, I hope to keep giving my best to my country as well."

Following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in November, Nigeria returned to the continental stage for the first time since 2013 after missing the last three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

And the Jos-born star who was part of the winning team that lifted the title in South Africa eight years ago has set his sights on another silverware.

"After what happened in Russia it was important for all the players to ensure a return to the African Cup of Nations," he continued.

"It's an exciting feeling to achieve that and we can only hope that collectively we can all bring our good club form to the national team.

"The last time I played in the tournament we won it and we as players have to go back again with the mentality to win it, and if we can't we shouldn't be there."

Nigeria sit atop of Group E with 10 points from five matches and will wrap up the qualifying round when they host Seychelles in March 2019.