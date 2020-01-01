OFFICIAL: FKF submits Gor Mahia's name for Caf Champions League

The local Federation has officially handed in K’Ogalo’s name to Caf so that they will play in the Champions League next season

Three days after declaring as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions for the 2019-20 season, Football Federation (FKF) has officially submitted their name for the Caf next season.

The Federation confirmed last Thursday they had ended the top-flight owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared K’Ogalo the champions for the fourth season in a row and also promoted Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National Super League (NSL).

Though the move by FKF has been protested by several stakeholders including clubs, most notably Kakamega , who were sitting second behind Gor Mahia in the 17-team league table, FKF CEO Barry Otieno has confirmed to Goal exclusively they have submitted the name of the new champions.

More teams

“We have written to Caf today [Monday] and it is official Gor Mahia will be Kenya’s flag bearers in the Caf Champions League,” Otieno told Goal on Monday.

Article continues below

“We have explained to them [Caf] that because of Covid-19, we have officially ended our league and in accordance with rule 6 of FKF rules and regulations we have declared Gor Mahia as the champions and they will be our representatives in the Caf competition.”

Gor Mahia will be returning to the continent for the fourth season in a row and will be keen to improve their performance from last season and reach the group stages of the competition.

Last season, Gor Mahia's dreams of making it to the group stages of the competition was ended after they were knocked out of the first round following a 6-1 aggregate loss to 's USM Algers.