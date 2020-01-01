Oboabona shines as Kakheti Telavi hold Dinamo Batumi

The Super Eagles defender put in a good shift on Thursday evening, nevertheless, his team failed to secure maximum points at stake

Dinamo Batumi played a 1-1 draw versus Kakheti Telavi in a Georgia Erovnuli Liga encounter, with Godfrey Oboabona putting up a remarkable display.

After two draws in their opening two games, George Geguchadze’s men went into game chasing their first win of the season, however, they were pegged down by their resolute visitors at the Batumis Dinamos Satsvrtneli, Baza.

Things looked bright for Batumi when they took a first-minute lead through ’s Flamarion, but could not guarantee them all points.

Telavi threw in everything to level matters but for Rizespor defender Oboabona was always on ground to thwart their attacking forays, while goalkeeper Mikheil Alavidze made a couple of fine saves.

Revaz Gotsiridze’s side reaped the reward for their persistence as they cancelled out the hosts’ effort through Lasha Kokhreidze in the 53rd minute.

That goal reignited Batumi’s fighting spirit but the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

For his contributions, Oboabona made six clearances, three shots, 65 passes with a passing accuracy of 89% while he lasted for the entire duration of the game.

His compatriot Benjamin Teidi was introduced in the 78th minute for Georgian star Mate Tsintsadze.

28-year-old Nigerian defender Ukwubile Chukwurah was on parade from start to finish for Telavi in the balanced encounter.

With this result, Batumi have now recorded draws in all games played so far this season to stay fifth in the Erovnuli Liga, while their opponents are sixth with an inferior goal difference.

They host Saburtalo in their next game on July 2, while Telavi welcome Samtredia to the Givi Chokheli Stadium three days later.

The international took to social media to social media to express his discontentment with the result while assuring that his team would bounce back in upcoming games.

We are unlucky not a get win today despite putting in our very best. We really miss our great fans because their absence really played out. One thing is very certain; we'll bounce back in our subsequent games. #DinamoBatumi 💕⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WkzaudLK2o — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) June 25, 2020

“We are unlucky not a get win today despite putting in our very best,” Oboabona tweeted.

“We really miss our great fans because their absence really played out. One thing is very certain; we'll bounce back in our subsequent games.”

After spells in Turkish Super Lig, ’s HNK Gorica and ’s Al Ahli, the 29-year-old joined the Georgian outfit who will be campaigning in the next season.

The legend will be recalled played an excelling role for the Super Eagles in their triumph at the 2013 staged in .