Obi Mikel: Former Chelsea star nominated for Stoke City award

The former Nigeria international has been shortlisted for the best performing Potter in the month under review

John Obi Mikel has been nominated for Stoke City’s Player of the Month award for April following his stirring performances for the Championship outfit.

He will compete with Adam Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jacob Brown for the individual accolade.

Mikel did not find the net for the Bet365 Stadium outfit, nonetheless, he featured in all Potters’ six league outings – where they won one, lost thrice and played two draws.

“Another player to feature in every game in April, former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel produced a number of solid performances in the heart of midfield,” a statement from Stoke City website read.

“The 34-year-old used all of his experience to break up and start play, as well as helping to support the younger players around him.

“His effectiveness was clear for all to see in the final game of the month as he put in a man of the match display against Nottingham Forest.”

For Brown, he scored the equaliser against Millwall and also repeated the same feat against Coventry City weeks later. There, the 23-year-old sent a wonder strike into the roof of the net.

Aside from his clean sheet record, Wales international Davies made saves at important moments in games for Michael O'Neill’s team.

Lastly, Norrington-Davies, the on-loan 22-year-old defender played crucial roles as Stoke did not concede against Bristol City and Preston North End. His dynamism also got him a place among the nominees as he thrived at left wing-back, left-back or in central defence.

The winner with the highest number of votes will walk home with the individual accolade.

After an impressive outing with Nigeria at the U20 Fifa World Cup in 2005, Mikel joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Lyn Oslo. At Stamford Bridge, he enjoyed success winning the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier League and three FA Cups.

On the international scene, he earned 91 caps for Nigeria and he played a key role in the Super Eagles triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He is expected to anchor Stoke City’s midfield when they host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.