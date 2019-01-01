Nottingham Forest confirm Hillal Soudani’s departure to Olympiacos

The Algeria international has teamed up with the Greek champions after reaching an agreement with the side

English Championship club have confirmed the departure of Hillal Soudani to Olympiacos.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds at the start of last season on a three-year contract but was restricted to eight appearances across all competitions due to injury.

The striker scored two goals in six Championship appearances, including his match-winning goal against Reading in August 2018.

On Tuesday, the international teamed with the 29-time Greek champions for an undisclosed fee.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Algerian forward Hillal Soudani has left the club to join Olympiacos,” read a statement from the club website.

“The club would like to thank Hillal for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Soudani started his career from his home country's club ASO Chlef in 2006, his exploit with the side - scoring 86 goals in 108 league appearances - saw Portuguese club Vitória SC snap him up in 2011.

He spent two seasons with Vitória before moving to Croatian side where he had an impressive time, scoring 97 goals in as many appearances during his five-year stay.

Soudani was not included in the Desert Foxes squad preparing for the 2019 in .

Algeria will play their first game against on June 23 and take on four days later before their final Group C game against on July 1.