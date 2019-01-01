Nottingham Forest and Congo’s Brice Samba wins PFA Championship award

The 25-year-old Congolese shot-stopper has been voted the best player in the English second-tier for last month

goalkeeper Brice Samba has been announced as the winner for the PFA Championship Player of the Month award for November.

The Republic of Congo shot-stopper kept four clean sheets in five games last month for the Reds, winning the man-of-the-match in their win against .

His impressive displays in goal helped Sabri Lamouchi’s men to fourth spot in the league table, gathering 32 points from 18 matches.

Samba beat off competition from Kyle Bartley [West Bromwich Albion], Jarrod Bowen [ ], Matty Cash [Nottingham Forest], Aleksandar Mitrovic [ ] and Jed Wallace [ ] to nick the individual prize.

The goalkeeper has made 14 league appearances this season and will hope to continue his fine form when Nottingham take on Millwall on Friday.