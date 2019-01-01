'Nothing is impossible' - Everton can win the Premier League - Joseph Yobo

The Toffees’ legend sees no reason why his old club cannot win the title under their Portuguese manager

Former captain Joseph Yobo believes can win their first English Premier League title under manager Marco Silva.

Having finished eighth last season under the Portuguese manager, the Toffees reinforced their squad with the addition of Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi.

With two wins, one draw and one defeat, are in sixth position with seven points after four games – with their last victory coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

According to Yobo, the Goodison Park giants’ mixed results are expected because of the new faces in the team, but he is confident the team will jell with time.

Asked if Everton can end their quest for the English top-flight under Silva, Yobo told Goal: "Why not? When I was at Everton, we qualified for the 2006 ahead of .

"Everton is a family club and also a cultural club – they have a way that they play and the fans are always behind them.

"This season, they’ve got players coming in and when you sign a lot of new players under a new manager, it sometimes affects the team. The players coming in need to be integrated into the squad.

"But obviously as from next season, I think they will have that solidity and togetherness and the team can perform better.

"You can never say never, nothing is impossible in football. Now that the club is growing bigger and with the money they are spending, I’m sure they will attract more quality players and add to the ones they already have and that will aid their Premier League ambition.

Article continues below

"So, the future looks very bright because for football clubs, finances say a lot and Everton have that spending power now.”

After the international break, the Toffees travel to the Vitality Stadium for their clash with Bournemouth on September 15.