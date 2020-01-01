‘Nothing has changed’ – Arteta fires another warning to Arsenal youngster Guendouzi

The Spaniard did hint, however, that if the Frenchman follows the path of Granit Xhaka, he will be welcomed back with open arms

Mikel Arteta has warned Matteo Guendouzi his actions need to change if he is to work his way back into the side.

The Under-21 international midfielder clashed with compatriot Neal Maupay after a defeat to , with the manager making it clear he was not happy with the youngster’s attitude.

Guendouzi, who arrived at Arsenal last summer from Ligue 2 side Lorient, was subsequently dropped from the squad that won at Southampton and was once again a conspicuous absentee as the Gunners kept their European push going against Norwich on Wednesday with a comprehensive 4-0 home win.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Arteta gave a concise reading of the present situation as he warned his charge over his conduct once more.

“It's the same reasons as last week,” he said when quizzed over the player’s absence. “Things have to change and nothing has changed.”

In contrast, Granit Xhaka is winning his place back in the squad after his career at the Emirates Stadium appeared doomed when he threw his jersey to the ground and was seen complaining about the support when he was replaced under previous coach Unai Emery.

He agreed terms to join but at the 11th hour remained at the club.

Under Arteta, he has discovered a new lease of life and netted the second against the Canaries after being set up by Aubameyang.

And the Spaniard recognised that the international has gone full circle.

“He's a player whose commitment goes beyond anything normal. He leaves every drop of blood on that football pitch every day and he does the same in training,” he said.

“For me, he's a great example to any other team-mate, the way he looks after himself and lives his profession. I'm really happy that we could convince him to stay, give him another opportunity, learn from the mistake that he made and as well appreciate the player and the person that we have at the club, and support them.

“When someone has a difficult moment, we are right behind them. We can give them another chance.”

Arteta, therefore, seems willing to leave the door open for 21-year-old Guendouzi, who has played 34 matches in his debut top-flight campaign, including 24 in the Premier League.