'Nothing comes easy!' - Leeds boss Marsch on 'psychological battle' after incredible last-gasp goal keeps Premier League hopes alive

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch admits that "nothing comes easy" for his side after Pascal Struijk's injury-time finish snatched a dramatic point to lift them out of the relegation zone in the Premier League against Brighton.

The Whites were forced to fight back for a share of the spoils against Graham Potter's Seagulls at Elland Road, nabbing a crucial result that - coupled with Burnley's defeat to Tottenham earlier in the day - moves them out of the bottom three.

While the Clarets have a game in hand, the result nevertheless stokes hope of an unlikely great escape in West Yorkshire - but Marsch acknowledges his side seem to have a habit of inflicting tougher tests upon themselves.

What did Marsch say on a crucial draw?

"Our goal was to get three points today but we knew that any points and Burnley not getting any would shift the pressure a bit the other way," Marsch told Sky Sports News. "We were unlucky not to come away with more.

"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. What you see is we are put in difficult situations and the resolve of our team. We need to be able to show that at the beginning of matches too. It is a fight.

STRUIJK WITH THE STOPPAGE TIME EQUALIZER FOR LEEDS!



This late equalizer moves Leeds out of the relegation zone ahead of Burnley who have a game in hand. #LEEBHA | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/OqaEK47dHp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 15, 2022

"Nothing comes easy for us. We seem to dig holes and then have to find a way to dig out. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this. We need to stay strong with each other and not get frustrated."

How can Leeds survive relegation now?

With just one game left, destiny still remains out of the hands of the Whites - but with a point lifting them clear of the bottom three, the pressure is now all on Burnley.

Article continues below

The Clarets have two matches remaining, against Aston Villa and Newcastle, while Leeds will face Brentford.

In simple terms, a failure to take at least a point from either game relegates Mike Jackson's side, while two wins sends the Elland Road outfit down - and given the huge goal difference, just a draw could well be enough for the Turf Moor team too.

Further reading